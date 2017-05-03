© 2022 WPSU
New Mix: Feist, Beth Ditto, Frankie Cosmos, Rostam, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published May 3, 2017 at 12:30 PM EDT
Clockwise from upper left: Frankie Cosmos, Feist, Rostam, Beth Ditto
Courtesy of the artist
Bob Boilen and I rarely know what each other is going to play before we record the show. This week, Bob didn't even know what he himself was doing because he was too busy to plan ahead. Somehow he managed to scrounge up some gems from former Vampire Weekend multi-instrumentalist Rostam Batmanglij, and another one from the Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly, Bryce Dessner and James McAlister project known as Planetarium. In between, I share a cut from the stunning new Feist album, her first in six years.

NPR Music's Lars Gotrich also stops by to share a bubbly and joyful song from Frankie Cosmos, covering the British band Kero Kero Bonito.

All that, plus a thumping new jam from former Gossip powerhouse Beth Ditto and a transporting electronic instrumental from the duo known as You'll Never Get To Heaven. -- Robin Hilton

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
