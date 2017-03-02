© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Puerto Rico Marks A Century Of U.S. Citizenship And Musical Exchange

By Felix Contreras
Published March 2, 2017 at 12:00 PM EST
The iconic Tito Puente is featured in this week's show as we look back on 100 years of Puerto Rican citizenship.
Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images
/
Getty Images
The iconic Tito Puente is featured in this week's show as we look back on 100 years of Puerto Rican citizenship.

March 2, 2017 marks the centennial of the Jones-Shafroth Act, legislation passed by the U.S. Congress that granted citizenship to the people living in Puerto Rico. (The territory had become U.S. property in 1898, at the end of the Spanish-American War.)

The result has been a century of Puerto Rican culture becoming part of the U.S. fabric, and nowhere is that more evident than in music.

This week, percussionist and educator Bobby Sanabria joins us as we hop in the Way Back Machine and explore some of the highlights of 100 years of musical cross-fertilization. We'll hear examples of artists adapting the music of Puerto Rico to styles popular in the wider U.S. — but mostly it's a story of biculturalism, of artists with Puerto Rican roots who are equally fluent in the musical languages of both the island and the mainland.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Cover for James Reese Europe's 369th U.S. Infantry "Hell Fighters" Band
1 of 8  — Cover for James Reese Europe's 369th U.S. Infantry "Hell Fighters" Band
Cover for James Reese Europe's 369th U.S. Infantry "Hell Fighters" Band
/ Courtesy of artist
cover
2 of 8  — cover
cover
/ Courtesy of artist
cover art
3 of 8  — cover art
cover art
/ courtesy of artist
Cover art
4 of 8  — Cover art
Cover art
/ Courtesy of artist
Cover art
5 of 8  — Cover art
Cover art
/ courtesy of artist
cover art
6 of 8  — cover art
cover art
/ Courtesy of artist
cover art
7 of 8  — cover art
cover art
/ courtesy of artist
cover art
8 of 8  — cover art
cover art
/ Courtesy of artist

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras