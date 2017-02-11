© 2022 WPSU
DJ Betto Arcos Shares His Musical Finds From The Panama Jazz Festival

By NPR Staff
Published February 11, 2017 at 6:09 PM EST
The Caribbean-inflected ensemble The Beachers is among Betto Arcos' picks from the Panama Jazz Festival.
Courtesy of the artist
The Caribbean-inflected ensemble The Beachers is among Betto Arcos' picks from the Panama Jazz Festival.

When he's not a guest of weekends on All Things Considered, Betto Arcos is traveling the world discovering new music. On this episode, he returns from the Panama Jazz Festival to share songs representing the jazz, folk and calypso influences thriving in Panama's local music scenes. Hear the conversation at the audio link, and listen to his picks below.

The Beachers
The Beachers
The Beachers
/ Courtesy of the artist
Gustavo Salamin
Gustavo Salamin
Gustavo Salamin
/ Courtesy of the artist
Afrodisíaco
Afrodisíaco
Afrodisíaco
/ Courtesy of the artist
Violeta Green
Violeta Green
Violeta Green
/ Youtube

NPR Staff
