New Music From Priests, Kevin Morby, James Chance, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published November 1, 2016 at 1:42 PM EDT

If you're looking of a break from the relentless assault of gut-churning news headlines, you've come to the right place! For this week's show I thought I'd send a little bit of good cheer into the world with some big, joyful group sing-alongs that celebrate life and all its gloriousness.

The first burst of light and love comes from the London-based band Crystal Fighters and its anthem to how momentary and magical life is. I follow with Fialta, a group from California with a simple message: We're all in this together.

Oh, Bob Boilen has some songs too, including the gloriously chaotic sax-noise of James Chance and a new cut from singer Kevin Morby about the preciousness and fragility of life.

Bonus: NPR Music's Lars Gotrich stops by to share songs from two of his favorite D.C. bands — the punk group Priests and Flasher, a band that sounds like Smashing Pumpkins if they made a new wave record.

But first up: The Chilling, Thrilling Sounds Of The Haunted House. --Robin Hilton

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
