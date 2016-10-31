© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'La Llorona': A Spooky Folk Song With Many Lives

By Felix Contreras
Published October 31, 2016 at 11:29 AM EDT
An actor dresses as La Llorona at a celebration Oct. 31, 2015 in Guatemala City.
Johan Ordonez
/
AFP/Getty Images
An actor dresses as La Llorona at a celebration Oct. 31, 2015 in Guatemala City.

Just about everyone of a certain age who grew up in a Latinx household can attest to the power of the tale of La Llorona as a disciplinary tool at bedtime. "You better go to sleep or La Llorona will come into your room and take you away!" is what many of us heard as we hid our heads under the covers.

The tale has an old folk song that goes along with it, and what better musical backdrop for NPR's The Salt's presentation of Día de los Muertos? (Tune in around 1 p.m. ET on NPR's Facebook page to watch.)

So here is a list — by no means definitive — of some favorite versions of "La Llorona," and even a few surprising renditions. Warning: Do not listen to this playlist at night. With the wind blowing. And with creepy noises just outside your window.

Just sayin'.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

<em>Frida.</em>
1 of 12  — Frida.
Frida.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Lola Beltran.
2 of 12  — Lola Beltran.
Lola Beltran.
/ Courtesy of the artist
<em>El Jinete</em>.
3 of 12  — El Jinete.
El Jinete.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Lila Downs
4 of 12  — Lila Downs
Lila Downs
/ Courtesy of the artist
<em>Bimexicano.</em>
5 of 12  — Bimexicano.
Bimexicano.
/ Courtesy of the artist
<em>De Tierra y Oro</em>
6 of 12  — De Tierra y Oro
De Tierra y Oro
/ Courtesy of the artist
<em>Mariachi Flor de Toloache.</em>
7 of 12  — Mariachi Flor de Toloache.
Mariachi Flor de Toloache.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Magos y Limon
8 of 12  — Magos y Limon
Magos y Limon
/ Courtesy of the artist
Charles Lloyd
9 of 12  — Charles Lloyd
Charles Lloyd
/ Courtesy of the artist
<em>Dracula Boots</em>.
10 of 12  — Dracula Boots.
Dracula Boots.
/ Courtesy of the artist
<em></em>Caifanes
11 of 12  — Caifanes
Caifanes
/ Courtesy of the artist
Francisco Javier Lledías
12 of 12  — Francisco Javier Lledías
Francisco Javier Lledías
/ Courtesy of the artist

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras