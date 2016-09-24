Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing
Each month, NPR Music asks a panel of some of public radio's finest hosts and music curators to share one new song they're playing on repeat. In September's mix, you'll hear the latest from Amanda Shires, The Minders, Izo FitzRoy, Mick Jenkins and more.
Listen above to hear Folk Alley's Elena See, opbmusic's Jerad Walker and WDET's Chris Campbell spin their selections, and read on for the full list.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
1 of 10 — Amanda Shires
Amanda Shires
Joshua Black Wilkins / Courtesy of the artist
2 of 10 — The Minders
The Minders
/ Courtesy of the artist
3 of 10 — Izo Fitzroy
Izo Fitzroy
James Hole / Courtesy of the artist
4 of 10 — Bear's Den
Bear's Den
Andrew Whitton / Courtesy of the artist
5 of 10 — Atmosphere
Atmosphere
/ Courtesy of the artist
6 of 10 — Psychic Twin
Psychic Twin
/ Courtesy of the artist
7 of 10 — Preoccupations
Preoccupations
/ Courtesy of the artist
8 of 10 — Lo Moon
Lo Moon
/ Courtesy of the artist
9 of 10 — Foy Vance
Foy Vance
Sarah Barlow and Stephen Schofie / Courtesy of the artist
10 of 10 — Mick Jenkins
Mick Jenkins
Lawrence Agyei / Courtesy of the artist