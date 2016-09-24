© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published September 24, 2016 at 6:01 AM EDT
Amanda Shires' new song "The Way It Dimmed" is Folk Alley's pick for September's mix.
Josh Wool
/
Courtesy of the artist
Amanda Shires' new song "The Way It Dimmed" is Folk Alley's pick for September's mix.

Each month, NPR Music asks a panel of some of public radio's finest hosts and music curators to share one new song they're playing on repeat. In September's mix, you'll hear the latest from Amanda Shires, The Minders, Izo FitzRoy, Mick Jenkins and more.

Listen above to hear Folk Alley's Elena See, opbmusic's Jerad Walker and WDET's Chris Campbell spin their selections, and read on for the full list.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Amanda Shires
1 of 10  — Amanda Shires
Amanda Shires
Joshua Black Wilkins / Courtesy of the artist
The Minders
2 of 10  — The Minders
The Minders
/ Courtesy of the artist
Izo Fitzroy
3 of 10  — Izo Fitzroy
Izo Fitzroy
James Hole / Courtesy of the artist
Bear's Den
4 of 10  — Bear's Den
Bear's Den
Andrew Whitton / Courtesy of the artist
Atmosphere
5 of 10  — Atmosphere
Atmosphere
/ Courtesy of the artist
Psychic Twin
6 of 10  — Psychic Twin
Psychic Twin
/ Courtesy of the artist
Preoccupations
7 of 10  — Preoccupations
Preoccupations
/ Courtesy of the artist
Lo Moon
8 of 10  — Lo Moon
Lo Moon
/ Courtesy of the artist
Foy Vance
9 of 10  — Foy Vance
Foy Vance
Sarah Barlow and Stephen Schofie / Courtesy of the artist
Mick Jenkins
10 of 10  — Mick Jenkins
Mick Jenkins
Lawrence Agyei / Courtesy of the artist

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Top Stories