All Songs Rewind: Breaking Up With Your Favorite Bands

By Daoud Tyler-Ameen,
Bob BoilenRobin Hilton
Published August 30, 2016 at 8:54 AM EDT
Clockwise from top left: U2, Neil Young, Weezer, Paula Cole.
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from top left: U2, Neil Young, Weezer, Paula Cole.

Note: With hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton away this week, we've got an encore presentation of The Worst Songs Of All Time, from May. 2011.

This week: the moment it all went wrong, relived in vivid detail. Members of the All Songs Considered crew share stories of hope and heartache as they remember some of the bands they've broken up with over the years and why. NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen joins hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton for the discussion.

Context is everything here, so the three narrowed their picks into four basic categories: bands you swore off entirely and never looked back; bands you simply grew away from with age; bands you no longer follow, but you still remember the good times; and bands you'll stick by no matter what. Prepare for pride-swallowing tales of joy and pain, smooth jazz and second-wave emo, outrage and, ultimately, redemption.

Tell us about your casual hook-up bands, the ones that broke up with you, the ones you secretly long for and more, on the All Songs Considered blog.

Copyright 2022 NPR.

Daoud Tyler-Ameen
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
