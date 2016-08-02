New Mix: Regina Spektor, Lowell, Angelica Garcia, More

On this week's episode of All Songs Considered, Bob Boilen and guest host Stephen Thompson play new music from Regina Spektor, experimental rap from Clipping, which features Daveed Diggs of Hamilton, and a great synth track from singer-songwriter Lowell.

Bob starts the show off with a song from the 22-year-old guitarist and singer Angelica Garcia that he cannot get out of his head. Orange Flower" is a playful, foot-stomping rock track and Garcia's very first single. Stephen shares "Umpqua Rushing," a song about a river in Oregon by the group Blind Pilot, who he has been following for almost a decade.

But first, it's Stephen's birthday, which means it's time for the NPR Music team to surprise him with a cake made of ice cream and Twinkies. Obviously.

