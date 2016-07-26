© 2022 WPSU
New Mix: Wilco, Sleigh Bells, The Julie Ruin, JEFF The Brotherhood, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published July 26, 2016 at 10:27 AM EDT
Top row: Wilco; middle row: The Julie Ruin; bottom left: Jeff The Brotherhood, Sleigh Bells
Courtesy of the artists
Top row: Wilco; middle row: The Julie Ruin; bottom left: Jeff The Brotherhood, Sleigh Bells

On this week's episode of All Songs Considered, we play new music from old favorites Wilco, JEFF The Brotherhood and Sleigh Bells. We also share songs from artists we've only just found out about: Bob introduces us to the young, Singapore-based Linying and our intern Sophie brings us Globelamp.

Robin points out that the very sad "Play That One Again," from Greg Laswell's album Everyone Thinks I Dodged A Bullet, has its roots in real-life heartache: Laswell wrote the song in the wake of a divorce and while watching a parent suffer. In a track from Sleigh Bells, we hear the band grow out of their noise pop sound and into something a little more muted.

But first, it's Robin's last day before vacation so he says goodbye for now and eats one too many packs of Smarties.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
