New Mix: Wilco, Sleigh Bells, The Julie Ruin, JEFF The Brotherhood, More

On this week's episode of All Songs Considered, we play new music from old favorites Wilco, JEFF The Brotherhood and Sleigh Bells. We also share songs from artists we've only just found out about: Bob introduces us to the young, Singapore-based Linying and our intern Sophie brings us Globelamp.

Robin points out that the very sad "Play That One Again," from Greg Laswell's album Everyone Thinks I Dodged A Bullet, has its roots in real-life heartache: Laswell wrote the song in the wake of a divorce and while watching a parent suffer. In a track from Sleigh Bells, we hear the band grow out of their noise pop sound and into something a little more muted.

But first, it's Robin's last day before vacation so he says goodbye for now and eats one too many packs of Smarties.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.