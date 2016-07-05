New Mix: Daniel Lanois, Deap Vally, Nonkeen, Pinegrove, More

On this week's All Songs Considered, we share new music from legendary producer and ambient pioneer, Daniel Lanois, and from the friends-for-life trio Nonkeen, whose new album comes in the aftermath of a "freak carousel accident." Also on the show is a shout-along emo track from Montclair, N.J.'s Pinegrove and a psych-pop track about never wanting to go outside from Morgan Delt, who recently signed with Sub Pop.

But first, we take a moment of silence for the Weeknd, who lost his microphone, and explain to our intern that not everything on the Internet is real.

