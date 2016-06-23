© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'I Feel Like I'm Free When I'm Dancing There': Love And Pride On The Dance Floor

By Jasmine Garsd
Published June 23, 2016 at 3:54 PM EDT
The tragedy in Orlando compels us to consider and celebrate spaces of gay Latin pride — especially the dance floor.
Monika Graff
/
Getty Images
The tragedy in Orlando compels us to consider and celebrate spaces of gay Latin pride — especially the dance floor.

This week on Alt.Latino, we take to the streets of Queens, N.Y., with activist Francisco Ramirez to celebrate gay Latinx pride and remember the 49 lives lost at the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla. The attack hit a place that is practically sacred for Latinos, and especially members of the LGBT community: the dance floor.

For this episode, we collect stories of love, hope, freedom and joy on the dance floor.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

<em>Hoja En Blanco</em>.
1 of 6  — Hoja En Blanco.
Hoja En Blanco.
/ Courtesy of the artist
<em>Cerrone IV</em>.
2 of 6  — Cerrone IV.
Cerrone IV.
/ Courtesy of the artist
<em>La Gran Estafa Del Tropipunk.</em>
3 of 6  — La Gran Estafa Del Tropipunk.
La Gran Estafa Del Tropipunk.
/ Courtesy of the artist
<em>ABBA.</em>
4 of 6  — ABBA.
ABBA.
/ Courtesy of the artist
<em>I Remember Yesterday</em>.
5 of 6  — I Remember Yesterday.
I Remember Yesterday.
/ Courtesy of the artist
<em>Mi Vida...My Life</em>.
6 of 6  — Mi Vida...My Life.
Mi Vida...My Life.
/ Courtesy of the artist

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Top Stories
Jasmine Garsd
See stories by Jasmine Garsd