New Mix: The 1975, SOAK Covers Led Zeppelin, A Home Demo From My Morning Jacket, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published May 17, 2016 at 1:19 PM EDT
Clockwise from upper left: My Morning Jacket, Haley Bonar, The 1975, SOAK
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: My Morning Jacket, Haley Bonar, The 1975, SOAK

This week's essential mix from All Songs Considered includes a surprising, electronic, mostly instrumental cut from The 1975 — a British group known more for its brash Top-40 pop and rock — an intimate home demo recording from My Morning Jacket and a spare, moody cover of Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song" by the Irish folk singer known as SOAK.

Also on the show: A new studio recording of "Some Day We'll Linger In The Sun," the heartbreakingly beautiful song by Gaelynn Lea that won this year's Tiny Desk contest; A troubled love story from singer Haley Bonar and mangled, electronic rock from the Toronto-based band Holy F***.

But before we can even think of playing any music, Robin needs to pound his seventh cup of coffee of the day and welcome Bob back from his week on the road.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
