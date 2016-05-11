Recommended Dose: Our Favorite Dance Tracks Right Now

Nowhere to begin but with the brutal fact that we're still crying purple tears here in Rx Dose land, and this month's selections reflect that somewhat. We're not going to spend this short space rhapsodizing Prince Rogers Nelson's impact on electronic and dance music, especially when others have done the job more thoroughly for us, in both listicle and essay form.

Suffice it to say, that every DJ worth his mixer and every producer worth his sample library, owes him a debt that no honest musician can pay. Remember to pour one out for him on the dance-floor this summer, whether you're listening to disco-house, '80s throwbacks, some acidic Afrobeat, a mix of mbira and 808s, a great soulful cover of Prince, or whatever is your beat of choice.

