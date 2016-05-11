© 2022 WPSU
Recommended Dose: Our Favorite Dance Tracks Right Now

By Piotr Orlov,
Sami YenigunOtis Hart
Published May 11, 2016 at 1:55 PM EDT

Nowhere to begin but with the brutal fact that we're still crying purple tears here in Rx Dose land, and this month's selections reflect that somewhat. We're not going to spend this short space rhapsodizing Prince Rogers Nelson's impact on electronic and dance music, especially when others have done the job more thoroughly for us, in both listicle and essay form.

Suffice it to say, that every DJ worth his mixer and every producer worth his sample library, owes him a debt that no honest musician can pay. Remember to pour one out for him on the dance-floor this summer, whether you're listening to disco-house, '80s throwbacks, some acidic Afrobeat, a mix of mbira and 808s, a great soulful cover of Prince, or whatever is your beat of choice.

We'll return in a few weeks with dryer eyes (hopefully) and great summer tunes (definitely). In the meantime, you can follow us on Twitter at @Sami_Yenigun (Sami) @raspberryjones (Piotr) and @spotieotis (Otis), for our day-to-day listening selections.

Cassy, Donna
1 of 6  — Cassy, Donna
Charles Roussel / Courtesy of the Artist
Jacob Mafuleni and Gary Gritness, Atuka Mondhoro 808
2 of 6  — Jacob Mafuleni and Gary Gritness, Atuka Mondhoro 808
/
Recloose, Honey Rocks
3 of 6  — Recloose, Honey Rocks
/
XOA, Aiye Lea
4 of 6  — XOA, Aiye Lea
/
Sau Poler, Memorabilia
5 of 6  — Sau Poler, Memorabilia
/
Floorplan, Music
6 of 6  — Floorplan, Music
/

Piotr Orlov
Sami Yenigun
Otis Hart
