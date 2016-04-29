© 2022 WPSU
Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published April 29, 2016 at 9:07 AM EDT
Each month, we ask music curators at public radio stations across the country to introduce us to one new song they can't stop spinning. In April, these denizens of the left side of the dial loved songs by Brooklyn electric-folk band Big Thief, Philadelphia power-pop quintet Sheer Mag, Louisiana garage-rock outfit Seratones and more. Hear all 10 selections below.

