New Moon Hooch, Summer Cannibals, PUP, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published April 26, 2016 at 1:44 PM EDT
Clockwise from upper left: RY X, PUP, Summer Cannibals, Moon Hooch
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: RY X, PUP, Summer Cannibals, Moon Hooch

We've all been dealing with so much unhappiness over the last week that hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton wanted to kick of this week's All Songs Considered with some celebrations. Bob leads off with some great pick-me up music from Moon Hooch. Robin continues to explore his love of "shrug rock" with a hilarious new song from the band PUP.

Also on the show: Robin plays music from Sage and Ry X. Bob keeps up the energy with a new song by Sego. Like The Moth & The Flame, whose "Young & Unafraid" was on last week's show, Sego recently relocated from Provo, Utah to Los Angeles. Bob closes out the show with a premiere of Summer Cannibals' new song, "Simple Life."

Looking ahead: On May 2, Bob and Robin will speak with Carrie Brownstein at a book event at Sixth & I in Washington D.C. The next day, Bob will be at the Lagunitas brewery in Chicago with Tiny Desk Contest winner Gaelynn Lea and everyone's favorite GLTTRD band, PWR BTTM.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
