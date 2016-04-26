New Moon Hooch, Summer Cannibals, PUP, More

We've all been dealing with so much unhappiness over the last week that hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton wanted to kick of this week's All Songs Considered with some celebrations. Bob leads off with some great pick-me up music from Moon Hooch. Robin continues to explore his love of "shrug rock" with a hilarious new song from the band PUP.

Also on the show: Robin plays music from Sage and Ry X. Bob keeps up the energy with a new song by Sego. Like The Moth & The Flame, whose "Young & Unafraid" was on last week's show, Sego recently relocated from Provo, Utah to Los Angeles. Bob closes out the show with a premiere of Summer Cannibals' new song, "Simple Life."

Looking ahead: On May 2, Bob and Robin will speak with Carrie Brownstein at a book event at Sixth & I in Washington D.C. The next day, Bob will be at the Lagunitas brewery in Chicago with Tiny Desk Contest winner Gaelynn Lea and everyone's favorite GLTTRD band, PWR BTTM.

