New Mix: The National Covers The Grateful Dead, Free Cake For Every Creature, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published April 12, 2016 at 1:17 PM EDT
It's a big week for Bob Boilen! He celebrated his birthday earlier in the week and his first book, Your Song Changed My Life, comes out today. He celebrated on the show today with some wonderful pop music by the band Free Cake For Every Creature and a beautiful Grateful Dead cover courtesy of the National. While Bob leaves the studio to celebrate, Robin plays a joyous cut from the Nobility and an atmospheric track from the supergroup Minor Victories.

Also on the show: NPR Music's Lars Gotrich drops by to play some rich guitar music from William Tyler, Bob plays guitar-meets-sitar duo Dawg Yawp and Robin closes out the show with some jolting rock from Yak.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
