© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Mix: Weezer, The Jayhawks, Colin Stetson, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published April 5, 2016 at 2:47 PM EDT
Clockwise from upper left: Weezer, Margaret Glaspy, Oh Pep!, The Jayhawks
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Weezer, Margaret Glaspy, Oh Pep!, The Jayhawks

On this week's All Songs Considered, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton share a mix of new songs by veteran artists and shiny premieres from up-and-coming bands. Robin leads off the show with a cut from the country-folk flavored alternative rock group The Jayhawks, while Bob wheels out a premiere by the Australian band Oh Pep!. Robin follows with new music from one of his most beloved bands, Weezer, a group that put out his favorite album of 2014, Everything Will Be Alright In The End, and returns with another solid collection of new songs, including the Beach Boy-inspired "Endless Bummer," which you'll hear alongside more new music from singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy, a heavily cathartic rock song from the Toronto four-piece Greys and an excerpt from saxophonist Colin Stetson's re-imagining of Górecki's Third Symphony.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Top Stories
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen