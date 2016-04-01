Recommended Dose: Our Favorite Dance Tracks From March

Welcome to the April Fools' edition of the Dose – no pranks, just serious bizness. O.K., maybe not so serious – maybe Team Dose just takes it seriously, because we care. And even as one side of the dance-music spectrum is experiencing a bursting of a bubble – retirements, bankruptcies, key events attracting smaller crowds — another one continues reinventing itself and its norms.

This month's Dose is stocked with the diversity of community, and signs of its constant expansion: new and not-so-new heroes in ascendance, sounds that innovate and fabricate, ancient records rediscovered and remixed, and new tracks not yet pressed, smuggled on the wires from the Pacific Northwest, and from the Aegean coast, big tunes and tunes just big enough.

And we're expanding, too. We hope you enjoyed our first Guest Dose courtesy of Berlin's Daniel Haaksman, and there are more on the way. In the meantime, you can follow our day-by-day listening on Twitter @Sami_Yenigun (Sami) @raspberryjones (Piotr) and @spotieotis (Otis).

