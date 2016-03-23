SXSW 2016 Wrap-Up: Our Favorite Discoveries And Memorable Moments

After six days of little sleep and a lot of music, the All Songs Considered team is back from Austin with a bucketload of bands and discoveries to share. On this week's show, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton are joined by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson to share their favorite finds and memorable moments, from the stadium presence of Israeli singer Ninet Tayeb and party brass band Lucky Chops to the dark, moody folk of Edith Crash and the kick-ass rock and roll of Seratones.

Want to see and hear more from SXSW? We've got live concert video including performances by Mitski, Charles Bradley and Anderson .Paak; lullabies from Lucius and Declan McKenna; nightly podcasts taped in the wee hours direct from the streets of Austin and much more.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.