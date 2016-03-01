New Mix: Music From M. Ward, Nothing, Marissa Nadler, A Chat With Mitski & More

This week on All Songs Considered, Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton call up Mitski to talk about her new song "Your Best American Girl" from her just announced album, Puberty 2. We also play a new song by Kyle Craft, former singer of one of our SXSW 2013 picks Gashcat, whose first recordings as a solo artist display his talent for great melodies and haunting lyrics. We also play a song from the first M. Ward solo record in four years, the warm, synth-laced "Girl From Conejo Valley."

Also on the show: Marissa Nadler nestles her voice into the dense darkness of her new sound and Robin highlights the catchy noise rock of Philadelphia's Nothing. Plus, Stephen Thompson breaks into the studio to talk about the Austin 100 (his annual playlist of great music that will be featured at the upcoming SXSW music festival) and one of the artists he discovered, Odetta Hartman.

There's more news from NPR Music: Mitski will be playing our SXSW Showcase on Wednesday, March 16 (the full lineup to be announced this Friday). Plus, we're announcing the winner of the Tiny Desk Contest on Thursday, so stay tuned for more great music and news!

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.