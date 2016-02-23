© 2022 WPSU
New Mix: Breakthroughs By Car Seat Headrest, The Coathangers, Big Thief, More

By Bob Boilen,
Robin Hilton
Published February 23, 2016 at 3:20 PM EST
Clockwise from upper left: Big Thief, Tim Hecker, The Coathangers, Car Seat Headrest
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Big Thief, Tim Hecker, The Coathangers, Car Seat Headrest

On this week's All Songs Considered, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton share songs from a trio of bands on the verge of releasing breakthrough albums. Bob starts the show strong with a jaw-dropping new song from Car Seat Headrest called "Vincent," which we also featured as a First Watch. Robin follows that up with a song by Big Thief and later shares a new song from the best album yet by The Coathangers.

We also get a new track by sibling duo Follin, featuring the leaders of Cults and Guards; NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen drops by to share the lovely pop-punk of Tancred and Robin takes us out on the densely layered electronic music of Tim Hecker.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
