New Mix: Breakthroughs By Car Seat Headrest, The Coathangers, Big Thief, More

On this week's All Songs Considered, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton share songs from a trio of bands on the verge of releasing breakthrough albums. Bob starts the show strong with a jaw-dropping new song from Car Seat Headrest called "Vincent," which we also featured as a First Watch. Robin follows that up with a song by Big Thief and later shares a new song from the best album yet by The Coathangers.

We also get a new track by sibling duo Follin, featuring the leaders of Cults and Guards; NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen drops by to share the lovely pop-punk of Tancred and Robin takes us out on the densely layered electronic music of Tim Hecker.

