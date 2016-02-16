© 2022 WPSU
New Mix: A George Harrison Tribute, Fantastic Negrito, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published February 16, 2016 at 1:20 PM EST

On this week's All Songs Considered, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton play songs that volley between soft, sentimental pop and more abrasive rock, including The Black Ryder's show-stopping cover of George Harrison's "Isn't It A Pity," My bubba's simple, stunning vocals and the face-frying, fist-pumping, riff-heavy rock of Black Mountain.

Our hosts also turn to a hopeful note and play songs that exemplify resilience. Chris Pureka's first new music in five years is an urgent plea to never give up; the band Bleached tells young people to enjoy their worries and Bob premieres a new song by last year's Tiny Desk Contest winner, Fantastic Negrito, about class issues in the East Bay.

Plus Robin premieres a dreamy new song by Sound of Ceres and Bob plays a cut from the debut album by The Suffers, a band we expect to hear a lot from in 2016.

Copyright 2022 NPR.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
