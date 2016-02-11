Love Stories In Union Square

Every Valentine's Day, we do the same thing: We talk about how much we hate Valentine's Day. This year, we're doing something different.

Alt.Latino co-host Jasmine Garsd and award-winning sex educator Francisco Ramirez recently sat down at Union Square Park and asked people to stop by and tell their love stories.

You'd think people would be shy and private, but the love was overwhelming. One after another, New Yorkers took a seat and told us about what made them fall in love, the love they lost, and the love they'll never forget.

As always, we'd love to hear what you think — and if you've got a great love story to tell, we'd love to hear that, too.

