New Mix: Shearwater, Lily & Madeleine, Eskimeaux, More

On this week's All Songs, Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton share songs of power, protest and passion, including a cut from Shearwater's "angriest" record to date, the urgent rock of the Ukrainian band Phooey! and singer Kevin Morby's fervent if exasperated attempt to make sense of police violence.

Plus, we've got moments of pure beauty from the sister duo Lily & Madeleine, singer-songwriter and producer Gabrielle Smith, a.k.a. Eskimeaux. And resident Viking Lars Gotrich pays us a visit with deep cuts from Bandcamp.com, including the twee-pop group Naps, and Robin explains why he's certain he's really just a brain floating in a jar on Bob's desk.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.