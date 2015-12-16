Poll Results: Listeners Pick Their Favorite Albums Of 2015

You never entirely know what you're going to get when you ask listeners to rank their favorite albums of the year. But the results of All Songs Considered's 2015 listener poll may be the most diverse we've seen in ten years of doing these lists. From Kendrick Lamar's hip-hop masterpiece To Pimp A Butterfly and the dense harp-poetry of Joanna Newsom, to the effervescent pop of Carly Rae Jepsen, soul singer Leon Bridges and the immense jazz album The Epic from Kamasi Washington, listeners showed a lot of love for a broad range of sounds.

The battle for the most popular album came down to a neck-and-neck race between Sufjan Stevens and Kendrick Lamar, with everyone else in the pack trying to keep up. In the end, Stevens just edged Lamar out for our listeners' number one album. The two were followed, in order, by Courtney Barnett, Tame Impala and Father John Misty.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the weak showing by much beloved legacy bands. Death Cab For Cutie and The Decemberists have repeatedly dominated best-of lists in past years, but in 2015 their albums didn't crack the Top 25. My Morning Jacket, another longtime favorite, just made it in at number 22.

Below, you'll find a playlist with songs from each of the Top 25 albums listeners chose as their favorites. If you want to hear us count down those 25 albums, click the audio link at the top of the page. And if you scroll down, you can also see a full list of your Top 100 albums below.

Thanks for tuning in with us this for another year and for being the greatest listeners in the world!

The Top 100 Listener Picks For 2015

Sufjan Stevens, Carrie & Lowell

Kendrick Lamar, To Pimp A Butterfly

Courtney Barnett, Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit

Tame Impala, Currents

Father John Misty, I Love You, Honeybear

Alabama Shakes, Sound & Color

Grimes, Art Angels

Jason Isbell, Something More Than Free

Jamie xx, In Colour

Adele, 25

Sleater-Kinney, No Cities To Love

Leon Bridges, Coming Home

Joanna Newsom, Divers

Wilco, Star Wars

Beach House, Depression Cherry

Original Broadway Cast Recording, Hamilton

Kamasi Washington, The Epic

Florence & The Machine, How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful

Chvrches, Every Open Eye

Björk, Vulnicura

Lord Huron, Strange Trails

My Morning Jacket, The Waterfall

Hop Along, Painted Shut

Chris Stapleton, Traveller

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Ryan Adams, 1989

Torres, Sprinter

Kurt Vile, B'lieve I'm Goin Down

Kacey Musgraves, Pageant Material

Dawes, All Your Favorite Bands

Vince Staples, Summertime '06

The Front Bottoms, Back On Top

Deafheaven, New Bermuda

Julia Holter, Have You In My Wilderness

D'Angelo and The Vanguard, Black Messiah

Waxahatchee, Ivy Tripp

The Decemberists, What A Terrible World, What A Beautiful World

Joe Jackson, Fast Forward

Brandi Carlile, The Firewatcher's Daughter

Drake, If You're Reading This, It's Too Late

El Vy, Return To The Moon

Deerhunter, Fading Frontier

Death Cab For Cutie, Kintsugi

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

Titus Andronicus, The Most Lamentable Tragedy

Beach House, Thank Your Lucky Stars

Girlpool, Before The World Was Big

The Mountain Goats, Beat The Champ

The Arcs, Yours, Dreamily

Viet Cong, Viet Cong

Laura Marling, Short Movies

Modest Mouse, Strangers To Ourselves

Low, Ones And Sixes

Ibeyi, Ibeyi

The Weeknd, Beauty Behind The Madness

The Tallest Man On Earth, Dark Bird Is Home

Julieta Venegas, Algo Sucede

Mumford & Sons, Wilder Mind

Foals, What Went Down

Houndmouth, Little Neon Limelight

Blur, The Magic Whip

Panda Bear, Panda Bear Meets The Grim Reaper

Rhiannon Giddens, Tomorrow Is My Turn

Purity Ring, Another Eternity

Punch Brothers, The Phosphorescent Blues

Beirut, No No No

Lana Del Rey, Honeymoon

San Fermin, Jackrabbit

Bully, Feels Like

Wolf Alice, My Love Is Cool

Hiatus Kaiyote, Choose Your Weapon

Miguel, Wildheart

The Lone Bellow, Then Came The Morning

Of Monsters And Men, Beneath The Skin

Pugwash, Play This Intimately (As If Among Friends)

Natalie Prass, Natalie Prass

Lianne La Havas, Blood

Veruca Salt, Ghost Notes

Neon Indian, Vega INTL. Night School

Mac DeMarco, Another One

Earl Sweatshirt, I Don't Like S***, I Don't Go Outside

Built To Spill, Untethered Moon

James McMurtry, Complicated Game

Public Service Broadcasting, The Race For Space

Destroyer, Poison Season

Death Grips, The Powers That B

Hasley, Badlands

One Direction, Made In The A.M.

Justin Bieber, Purpose

Monsieur Periné, Caja De Música

Belle & Sebastian, Girls In Peacetime Want To Dance

Frank Turner, Positive Songs For Negative People

The Hillbenders, Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry

The Internet, Ego Death

