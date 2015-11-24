New Mix: Missy Elliott, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, PWR BTTM And More

On this week's All Songs Considered we share a track from Macklemore and Ryan Lewis featuring Leon Bridges premiered on the All Songs blog. And after a 10-year hiatus from releasing new music, Missy Elliott is back in action with a song that makes us realize just how much we missed her.

Hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton play a batch of fun and funky tunes, starting with the glitter-infused queer punk band PWR BTTM. Sylvan Esso's Nick Sanborn flexes his voice as Made of Oak, Public Service Broadcasting return to the Cold War for a follow-up EP to The Race For Space and we hear a song off the debut record from Mothers.

