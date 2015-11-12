A Life Of Storytelling: Guest DJ Soledad O'Brien

Soledad O'Brien's name is synonymous with committed, in-depth journalism on topics that don't always receive such treatment in mainstream media — topics like race and poverty in America.

But who is the woman behind the reporting? O'Brien's own life is fascinating: full of stories about the challenges and triumphs on the road to becoming one of the country's most respected journalists.

For this episode of Alt.Latino, O'Brien joins us for a thought-provoking conversation — and brings her own musical picks.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.