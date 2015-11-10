© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Mix: An Emotional Rollercoaster With Grimes, Money And More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published November 10, 2015 at 2:30 PM EST

This week's All Songs Considered is an emotional roller coaster. Hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton start off mellow with the sweet, acoustic Many Rooms, only to pull the rug out from under it with a monstrously good tune from Grimes. Then we've got intricate Ethiopian accordion rhythms from Hailu Mergia, a piece full of anguish and beauty from the Manchester band Money and a thick, shoe-gazey song from Shmu to close out the whirlwind of frenzied feelings.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Top Stories
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen