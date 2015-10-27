New Mix: Weezer, Mike Milosh And J. Viewz, Savages, More

This week on All Songs Considered, Weezer is back with an insanely catchy new single that takes on everything from sexism to religion, filtered through Rivers Cuomo's playful sense of humor. Marlon Williams puts his choir boy-meets-punk rocker touch on country music, King Gizzard & Lizard Wizard brings us back to the sunny '60s and Savages forcefully reminds us that love is the answer.

Also on the show: We call up Mike Milosh of Rhye, who explains his part in a collaboration with j.viewz on "Don't Pull Away," a song Milosh says was written in part as a message to his wife after a grueling year of touring. "Don't Pull Away" is part of the DNA Project, a venture by j.viewz to document the entire process of creating a record from start to finish.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.