New Mix: Bob Dylan, Frank Turner, Daughter And More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published October 7, 2015 at 8:03 AM EDT
Clockwise from upper left: Bob Dylan, Big Grams, Bill Ryder-Jones, Daughter
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Bob Dylan, Big Grams, Bill Ryder-Jones, Daughter

This week on All Songs Considered, Bob Boilen and Robin share a few of their favorite things: choice tunes from cherished artists. We've got all the bases covered, from a devastating song about dementia from Daughter to an energetic anthem from Frank Turner on the power of positivity. Toss in a Bob Dylan bootleg, the long-awaited return from electronic artist St. Germain, a propulsive new track from Bill Ryder-Jones and, from rapper Big Boi and the duo Phantogram, the best collaboration ever inspired by an Internet popup ad. The only things missing are the doorbells and sleigh bells and schnitzel with noodles.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
