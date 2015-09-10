© 2022 WPSU
Speed Dating With Alt.Latino

By Felix Contreras
Published September 10, 2015 at 12:20 PM EDT
The Grammy-winning band La Santa Cecilia is a perfect match for<em> Alt.Latino</em>.
Humberto Howard / Courtesy of the artist
/
Courtesy of the artist
The Grammy-winning band La Santa Cecilia is a perfect match for Alt.Latino.

Have you ever spent hours in a record store and come home with so much great music that you didn't know where to start?

"Record store? What's that?"

OK. To get a feel of what that was like, take a look at the list of songs we play in this week's show. We found so much cool music that I had to resort to a form of speed dating just to squeeze it all in.

"Speed dating? What's that?"

Never mind. I'll scrap my outdated baby-boomer references and focus instead on all the great new songs in this week's episode — featuring artists from Colombia, Venezuela, Spain and more.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Santiago Salazar
1 of 10  — Santiago Salazar
Santiago Salazar
/ Courtesy of the artist
La Super Chapiadora
2 of 10  — La Super Chapiadora
La Super Chapiadora
/ Courtesy of the artist
N.A.S.A feat. Lizzo (Tropkillaz Remix)
3 of 10  — N.A.S.A feat. Lizzo (Tropkillaz Remix)
N.A.S.A feat. Lizzo (Tropkillaz Remix)
/ Courtesy of the artist
Sidestepper
4 of 10  — Sidestepper
Sidestepper
/ Courtesy of the artist
Branko - Let Me Go (feat. Nonku Phiri & Mr. Carmack)
5 of 10  — Branko - Let Me Go (feat. Nonku Phiri & Mr. Carmack)
Branko - Let Me Go (feat. Nonku Phiri & Mr. Carmack)
/ Courtesy of the artist
Ságan - Bidimensional
6 of 10  — Ságan - Bidimensional
Ságan - Bidimensional
/ Courtesy of the Artist
Lulacruza
7 of 10  — Lulacruza
Lulacruza
/ Courtesy of the Artist
De'Anza- De Aquí, De Allá<a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/deanzamusic" data-ytid="UCcjtUP44bEh_AhN2FNqpHyA" data-sessionlink="itct=CDAQ4TkiEwjYvJGj3-zHAhVIL6oKHXKjBXEo-B0"></a>
8 of 10  — De'Anza- De Aquí, De Allá
De'Anza- De Aquí, De Allá
/ Courtesy of the Artist
La Santa Cecilia - I Won't Cry For You
9 of 10  — La Santa Cecilia - I Won't Cry For You
La Santa Cecilia - I Won't Cry For You
/ Courtesy of the Artist
Julieta Venegas
10 of 10  — Julieta Venegas
Julieta Venegas
/ Courtesy of the Artist

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
