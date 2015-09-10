Speed Dating With Alt.Latino
Have you ever spent hours in a record store and come home with so much great music that you didn't know where to start?
"Record store? What's that?"
OK. To get a feel of what that was like, take a look at the list of songs we play in this week's show. We found so much cool music that I had to resort to a form of speed dating just to squeeze it all in.
"Speed dating? What's that?"
Never mind. I'll scrap my outdated baby-boomer references and focus instead on all the great new songs in this week's episode — featuring artists from Colombia, Venezuela, Spain and more.
