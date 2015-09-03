Latitudes And Longitudes: Latin Music From Around The Globe

We listen to a lot of different kinds of music at Alt.Latino. Every now and then, we like to play material that falls outside of the Latin Alternative vein. So we asked our colleague Anastasia Tsioulcas to bring in tracks that she's collected for her blog, Latitudes, and help us dig deeper into classical and traditional music from across Latin America and Spain.

We like to think of Anastasia as our own private musical explorer, but mostly we like to have her on for the fun we have when she's around: lots of laughs, great music and amazing stories. All we're missing is a few drinks and some food, but we're working on that. In the meantime, enjoy the music!

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.