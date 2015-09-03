© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Latitudes And Longitudes: Latin Music From Around The Globe

By Felix Contreras
Published September 3, 2015 at 12:06 PM EDT
German DJ Shantel collaborates with Greek musician Areti Ketime in "EastWest."
Courtesy of the artists
German DJ Shantel collaborates with Greek musician Areti Ketime in "EastWest."

We listen to a lot of different kinds of music at Alt.Latino. Every now and then, we like to play material that falls outside of the Latin Alternative vein. So we asked our colleague Anastasia Tsioulcas to bring in tracks that she's collected for her blog, Latitudes, and help us dig deeper into classical and traditional music from across Latin America and Spain.

We like to think of Anastasia as our own private musical explorer, but mostly we like to have her on for the fun we have when she's around: lots of laughs, great music and amazing stories. All we're missing is a few drinks and some food, but we're working on that. In the meantime, enjoy the music!

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Rumbatap/
1 of 7  — Rumbatap/
Rumbatap/
/ Courtesy of the Artist.
Upper Cuts Vol V
2 of 7  — Upper Cuts Vol V
Upper Cuts Vol V
/ Courtesy of the artist
Banda.
3 of 7  — Banda.
Banda.
/ Courtesy of the artist.
Lamaallem
4 of 7  — Lamaallem
Lamaallem
/ Courtesy of the Artist
Alfredo Rodriguez
5 of 7  — Alfredo Rodriguez
Alfredo Rodriguez
/ Courtesy of the artist
Eastwest-Dysi Ki Anatoli
6 of 7  — Eastwest-Dysi Ki Anatoli
Eastwest-Dysi Ki Anatoli
/ Courtesy of the Artist.
Pablo Villegas
7 of 7  — Pablo Villegas
Pablo Villegas
/ Courtesy of the artist

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras