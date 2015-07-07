© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

All Songs Rewind: The Legacy Of The '90s

By Katie Presley,
Katie Presley
Published July 7, 2015 at 2:00 PM EDT

Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton are both out this week, and in their absence All Songs Considered contributor Katie Presley and ASC intern Julian Ring have done what any respectful colleagues would do in similar circumstances: They have taken control of the entire show.

This week Katie and Julian will share their favorite memories and episodes of All Songs, starting with one of the podcast's most popular shows ever, a 2011 episode that revisits the music of the 1990s: the best, worst and weirdest from a hugely divisive era in music.

This retrospective charts the birth of grunge, the commercial rise of hip-hop, a batch of gutsy female songwriters and a few goofy one-hit wonders we'd mostly forgotten about. This episode is also Ann Powers' debut as a member of NPR Music, and she and Stephen Thompson join Bob and Robin to take a look back at the decade of flannel and spice.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Cover for Nevermind
1 of 17  — Cover for Nevermind
/
Cover for Grace
2 of 17  — Cover for Grace
/
Cover for OK Computer
3 of 17  — Cover for OK Computer
/
Cover for Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
4 of 17  — Cover for Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
/
Cover for In the Aeroplane Over the Sea
5 of 17  — Cover for In the Aeroplane Over the Sea
/
Cover for Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid
6 of 17  — Cover for Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid
/
Cover for Superunknown
7 of 17  — Cover for Superunknown
/
Cover for To Bring You My Love
8 of 17  — Cover for To Bring You My Love
/
Cover for Miss E...So Addictive/Da Real World/Supa Dupa Fly
9 of 17  — Cover for Miss E...So Addictive/Da Real World/Supa Dupa Fly
/
Cover for Mustt Mustt
10 of 17  — Cover for Mustt Mustt
/
Cover for You Can't Stop the Bum Rush
11 of 17  — Cover for You Can't Stop the Bum Rush
/
Cover for Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness
12 of 17  — Cover for Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness
/
Cover for Car Wheels on a Gravel Road
13 of 17  — Cover for Car Wheels on a Gravel Road
/
Cover for Bubble & Scrape
14 of 17  — Cover for Bubble & Scrape
/
Cover for Blur
15 of 17  — Cover for Blur
/
Cover for Backspacer
16 of 17  — Cover for Backspacer
/
Cover for Loveless
17 of 17  — Cover for Loveless
/

Tags

NPR News
Katie Presley
See stories by Katie Presley
Katie Presley