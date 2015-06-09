© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Music from Dan Auerbach, Joan Shelley, Beauty Pill, More

By Bob Boilen,
Katie Presley
Published June 9, 2015 at 4:30 PM EDT
Clockwise from upper left: Fred Thomas, Widowspeak, Dan Auerbach, Beauty Pill
Clockwise from upper left: Fred Thomas, Widowspeak, Dan Auerbach, Beauty Pill

On this week's episode of All Songs Considered, we've got an album announcement from a new band featuring Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys and song premieres from Widowspeak and Joan Shelley.

We've also got an incredible story, one that surrounds the latest release from D.C. band Beauty Pill. The album, Beauty Pill Describes Things As They Are, was made following bandleader Chad Clark's brush with death, but Clark doesn't just tell his own story on the album's songs. The song we play on the show, "Steven and Tiwonge," is a profound tale of two more real-life people that's every bit as urgent and meaningful as Clark's own struggle.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The Arcs, <em>Yours Dreamily</em>
1 of 1  — The Arcs, Yours Dreamily
The Arcs, Yours Dreamily
/ Courtesy of the artist

Tags

NPR News
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen
Katie Presley