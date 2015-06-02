© 2022 WPSU
New Mix: Six Songs For The Energy-Deficient

By Katie Presley,
Katie PresleyLars GotrichBob Boilen
Published June 2, 2015 at 2:00 PM EDT
Clockwise left to right, Adult Mom, Zach Condon of Beirut, Chelsea Wolfe, Jessie Jones.
Courtesy of the artists
The amps on All Songs Considered this week never dip lower than 11. Bob is joined in the studio by a sleep-deprived Katie Presley, who just moved across the country in a packed truck and has the road trip anthem to prove it, along with NPR Music's Lars Gotrich, who brings us a brooding, multihyphenate premiere and a small explosion of rocket-fueled punk. Bob has the return of a beloved songwriter we've missed for several years, and a perfectly-named debut.

These songs don't all have light subject matter — a terrifying bout of sleep paralysis informed one of this week's artists and another track grapples with identity and familial connectedness — but their energy never flags. It's shaping up to be a summer of music brewed at full strength.

Katie Presley
Katie Presley
Lars Gotrich
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
