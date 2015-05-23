© 2022 WPSU
Jamie Cullum Wants You To Hear These Jazz Tunes

Published May 23, 2015 at 2:03 AM EDT
McVirn Etienne
/
Courtesy of the artist
When pianist Jamie Cullum came to NPR's studios earlier this year, his love and appreciation for great music was electrifying. Cullum, the U.K.'s best-selling contemporary jazz artist, also hosts his own jazz show on BBC Radio 2.

Cullum recently joined NPR's Scott Simon to share some of the music that's caught his attention. His picks — London singer ESKA, English group Polar Bear and Belgian vocalist Melanie De Biasio — all embrace both classic jazz sounds and contemporary electronic elements. Hear the conversation at the audio link above, or listen to each song in its entirety below.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

