© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Happy Cinco De Morrissey!

By Jasmine Garsd
Published May 5, 2015 at 1:13 PM EDT
Morrissey.
Kevin Winter
/
Getty Images
Morrissey.
Listen To The Show

This year on Alt.Latino, we try something different. Instead of your typical Cinco De Mayo show, we've created an entirely new holiday: Cinco De Morrissey!

Why Morrissey? Because he's a Mexican obsession on both sides of the border, a true icon. So today we check out Moz's best tunes and discuss why he's so beloved. Join us and let us know: What's your favorite Morrissey song?

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

<em>Mexico Goes Morrissey.</em>
1 of 8  — Mexico Goes Morrissey.
Mexico Goes Morrissey.
/ Courtesy of the artist
<em>The Queen Is Dead.</em>
2 of 8  — The Queen Is Dead.
The Queen Is Dead.
/ Courtesy of the artist
<em>You Are The Quarry.</em>
3 of 8  — You Are The Quarry.
You Are The Quarry.
/ Courtesy of the artist
<em>The Sound Of The Smiths.</em>
4 of 8  — The Sound Of The Smiths.
The Sound Of The Smiths.
/ Courtesy of the artist
<em>Fire Away.</em>
5 of 8  — Fire Away.
Fire Away.
/ Courtesy of the artist
<em>You Are The Quarry.</em>
6 of 8  — You Are The Quarry.
You Are The Quarry.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Mariachi Manchester.
7 of 8  — Mariachi Manchester.
Mariachi Manchester.
/ Courtesy of the artist
<em>Mexico Goes Morrissey.</em>
8 of 8  — Mexico Goes Morrissey.
Mexico Goes Morrissey.
/ Courtesy of the artist

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Top Stories
Jasmine Garsd
See stories by Jasmine Garsd