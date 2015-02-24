© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Mix: Lord Huron, Metz, Patrick Watson, More

By Bob Boilen,
Robin Hilton
Published February 24, 2015 at 1:10 PM EST

It may be freezing on the east coast, but on All Songs Considered this week, we've got the hottest tracks to keep you out of the cold.

At the top, North Dakota songwriter Tom Brosseau tells a heartbreaking story about a boy abandoned by his mother. Patrick Watson returns with a vast and beautiful sound that explores the distinction between humanity and technology.

In between that pair of longtime All Songs favorites, Lord Huron rides in with an upbeat new track, Soley goes dark, Portland's Summer Cannibals turns up the heat and we get a harder and louder sound from the Toronto based noise rock trio METZ.

But first, a track from Robin's past that will take you to Ram Jam heaven, much to Bob's chagrin.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Soley cover art.
1 of 1  — Soley cover art.
Soley cover art.
/ Courtesy of the artist

Tags

NPR News
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton