New Mix: Lord Huron, Metz, Patrick Watson, More

It may be freezing on the east coast, but on All Songs Considered this week, we've got the hottest tracks to keep you out of the cold.

At the top, North Dakota songwriter Tom Brosseau tells a heartbreaking story about a boy abandoned by his mother. Patrick Watson returns with a vast and beautiful sound that explores the distinction between humanity and technology.

In between that pair of longtime All Songs favorites, Lord Huron rides in with an upbeat new track, Soley goes dark, Portland's Summer Cannibals turns up the heat and we get a harder and louder sound from the Toronto based noise rock trio METZ.

But first, a track from Robin's past that will take you to Ram Jam heaven, much to Bob's chagrin.

