A Bolivian Folk Singer Walks Into A Portuguese Dance Club...

By Jasmine Garsd
Published February 5, 2015 at 12:29 PM EST

Chocolate and bacon, watermelon and vinegar, soda and wine — all combinations that shouldn't necessarily work, but do.

This week on Alt.Latino, we've also got some odd combinations that turn out fantastically well, including Bolivian indigenous folk and electronic music, Mexican ranchero pop love songs and more. Tune in — and, as always, let us know about the unusual musical combinations you've been enjoying lately.

Jasmine Garsd
