© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chilean Rock, Colombian Soul And Some Texas Punk

By Jasmine Garsd
Published January 30, 2015 at 9:42 AM EST
Camila Moreno.
Courtesy of the artist
Camila Moreno.

We haven't done a new music show in a while, and my desk is about to collapse under the weight of so many new releases. One of my favorites this week is a track by Chilean singer Camila Moreno, one of the best artists I've discovered in years. She's a brilliant guitarist, as well as a fantastic lyricist who sings skillfully about politics, love and loss.

Moreno's live act is frenetic, mesmerizing and intriguing without being gimmicky. In "Libres Y Estupidos" ("Free And Stupid"), from her upcoming album, Moreno demonstrates that she's also a stellar producer, leaving even the hard-to-impress Felix Contreras slack-jawed.

That's just the tip of the iceberg, as today's show also features Colombian soul, classic Brazilian disco and some downloadable Texas punk from the band Fea.

Join us — and, as always, join the conversation. What new music have you been enjoying recently?

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

x
1 of 6  — x
x
/ x
x
2 of 6  — x
x
/ x
x
3 of 6  — x
x
/ x
x
4 of 6  — x
x
/ x
x
5 of 6  — x
x
/ x
The texas punk band, Fea
6 of 6  — The texas punk band, Fea
The texas punk band, Fea
/ courtesy of artist

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Top Stories
Jasmine Garsd
See stories by Jasmine Garsd