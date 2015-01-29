© 2022 WPSU
Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published January 29, 2015 at 2:46 PM EST
1 of 8  — Father John Misty, Born In The U.S.A
/ Courtesy of the artist
2 of 8  — Waxahatchee, Ivy Tripp
/ Courtesy of the artist
3 of 8  — POND, Man It Feels Like Space Again
/ Courtesy of the artist
4 of 8  — Jack Ladder & The Dreamlanders, Playmates
/ Courtesy of the artist
5 of 8  — Caitlin Canty, Reckless Skyline
/ Courtesy of the artist
6 of 8  — Eyelids, 854
/ Courtesy of the artist
7 of 8  — Pop Zeus & Wyatt Blair, "I've Never Been More Alive"
/ Courtesy of Lolipop Records
8 of 8  — Fine Print, "Can't Lie"
/ Courtesy of the artist

Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public radio hosts' favorite songs. Check out past editions here.

