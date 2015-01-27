© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Mix: Modest Mouse, Death Cab for Cutie, Laura Marling, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published January 27, 2015 at 2:20 PM EST
Top row: Death Cab For Cutie; middle row, left to right: Laura Marling, Asaf Avidan, Ibeyi; bottom row: Modest Mouse
Courtesy of the artists
Top row: Death Cab For Cutie; middle row, left to right: Laura Marling, Asaf Avidan, Ibeyi; bottom row: Modest Mouse

On this week's All Songs Considered we hear from some favorite veteran artists and incredible newcomers, including Modest Mouse's first new record in eight years, Death Cab for Cutie's first record made with an outside producer, and the shattering young psychedelic rockers Sunflower Bean.

Also on the show: Folk singer Laura Marling goes big and electric; we hear the unimaginable voice of Israeli songwriter Asaf Avidan from his first official U.S. release and the 19 year-old twin sisters who write and record as Ibeyi.

But first, the really important stuff: We review the things Tom Petty doesn't want you to do and what Meat Loaf would do for love. You can hear that discussion at the audio link above, and listen to each of this week's featured songs below.

Subscribe to the All Songs Considered podcast.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

We've also got a weekly newsletter. Create an account with NPR.org to sign up.

Follow Bob on Instagram to see photos from the hundreds of live shows he sees every year.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sunflower Bean cover art.
1 of 1  — Sunflower Bean cover art.
/ Courtesy of the artists

Tags

NPR News
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen