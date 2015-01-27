New Mix: Modest Mouse, Death Cab for Cutie, Laura Marling, More

On this week's All Songs Considered we hear from some favorite veteran artists and incredible newcomers, including Modest Mouse's first new record in eight years, Death Cab for Cutie's first record made with an outside producer, and the shattering young psychedelic rockers Sunflower Bean.

Also on the show: Folk singer Laura Marling goes big and electric; we hear the unimaginable voice of Israeli songwriter Asaf Avidan from his first official U.S. release and the 19 year-old twin sisters who write and record as Ibeyi.

But first, the really important stuff: We review the things Tom Petty doesn't want you to do and what Meat Loaf would do for love. You can hear that discussion at the audio link above, and listen to each of this week's featured songs below.

