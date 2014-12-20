© 2022 WPSU
The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2014

By Otis Hart
Published December 20, 2014 at 8:03 AM EST
"Electronic music" just might be the silliest commonly-used genre title. (OK, OK, you're right: "world music," I take it back.) But seriously, just look at the variety of vibes we had to cram into this 10-album list. There's dance music, for sure (and lots of it), but there's also gender polemics, nightmarish self-portraits, laid-back soul, even spoken-word.

But we're playing by the rules as they actually exist, not as they should. When I look at the list now, after weeks spent considering dozens of records, it appears my subconscious criteria was "voice." I'm not talking about the kind emitted from mouths; I mean distinct sonic signatures that by the end of an album feel as if it couldn't have come from anyone else. Some artists here developed that voice over decades. Others needed less than an hour. But all of the records here take the idea of identity very seriously. Get to know a few.

Kassem Mosse, Workshop 19
1 of 10  — Kassem Mosse, Workshop 19
/ Courtesy of the artist
Aphex Twin, Syro
2 of 10  — Aphex Twin, Syro
/ Courtesy of the artist
Fatima, Yellow Memories
3 of 10  — Fatima, Yellow Memories
/ Courtesy of the artist
Gazelle Twin, <em>Unflesh</em>
4 of 10  — Gazelle Twin, Unflesh
Gazelle Twin, Unflesh
/ Courtesy of the artist
Leon Vynehall, Music For The Uninvited
5 of 10  — Leon Vynehall, Music For The Uninvited
/ Courtesy of the artist
Theo Parrish, American Intelligence
6 of 10  — Theo Parrish, American Intelligence
/ Courtesy of the artist
Copeland, Because I'm Worth It.
7 of 10  — Copeland, Because I'm Worth It.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Moodymann, Moodymann
8 of 10  — Moodymann, Moodymann
/ Courtesy of the artist
Steffi, Power of Anonymity
9 of 10  — Steffi, Power of Anonymity
/ Courtesy of the artist
Planningtorock, All Love's Legal
10 of 10  — Planningtorock, All Love's Legal
/ Courtesy of the artist

