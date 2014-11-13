The Latin Grammys: Mexican Romance, Uruguayan Mellow And More

For me, the highlight of the Latin Grammys is the running commentary Felix Contreras and I exchange via text messages — that is, until he falls asleep during the fourth or fifth hour of the show, at which point I drift off into an existentialist crisis to the soundtrack of Pitbull.

At Alt.Latino, our goal this year is to save you from my annual fate, which is why we invited Billboard's Judy Cantor-Navas to sit in with us. Together, we pick out some nominated artists who make great music and deserve the spotlight the 15th annual Latin Grammys can provide. And, as always, we'd love to hear your thoughts on which artists you'd like to see take home this year's trophies.

