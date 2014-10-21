New Mix: Sleater-Kinney, The Flaming Lips, Elle Varner, More

The band Sleater-Kinney (Carrie Brownstein, Corin Tucker, Janet Weiss) is back together, and we're all pretty excited at All Songs Considered! After an eight-year hiatus, and nearly ten years since releasing their last album, Carrie and company have announced a new, upcoming record and a brand new song called "Bury Our Friends." The album, No Cities To Love, is due out Jan. 20. NPR Music's Lars Gotrich joins hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton talk about the new album and to share music from Philadelphia-based punk band Cayetana. The group will perform at NPR Music's showcase during the CMJ Music Marathon.

Next, NPR Music's Frannie Kelley (Microphone Check) shares music from R&B singer Elle Varner, who will be headlining NPR Music's live concert showcase during this week's CMJ Music Marathon in New York. Bob follows with an upbeat sing-along song (complete with hand claps) from Australian indie band Immigrant Union. Robin continues with The Flaming Lips' trippy, distorted version of "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds," from the band's upcoming Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band cover album, A Little Help From My Fwends.

On a quieter note, Bob shares a song by folk artist Teddy Thompson, off the new album, Family, which he made with his parents, Linda and Richard Thompson, and sister Kami Thompson, among other family members. Robin closes the show with a gritty but wistful cut from Southern California-based GRMLN's upcoming album, Soon Away.

