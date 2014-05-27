New Mix: Royksopp & Robyn, LP, Bishop Allen, More

On this edition of All Songs Considered we roll the windows down with a wind-whipped, sun-dappled mix of rock and pop, starting with an epic jam from the musician Timothy Showalter, who writes and records as Strand Of Oaks. The song, "JM" — a tribute to the late Jason Molina — rumbles and roars, propelled by Showalter's scorched guitar and voice.

Next up is singer Laura Pergolizzi, who goes by the name LP. She's made a career out of writing pop hits for other artists such as Rihanna and Christina Aguilera. But LP is about to release a bold new solo album that showcases her own remarkable voice. The album, Forever, For Now, includes the heart-stopping power pop ballad,"Your Town," that you can hear on this week's show.

Also on the show: The Brooklyn-based pop band Bishop Allen returns with an insanely catchy cut from their first new album in five years. Lights Out won't be released until August, but you can hear the first single, "Start Again," here. Plus, the Apache Relay channel the string-driven pop of Electric Light Orchestra, Woozy new rock from Parquet Courts and a moody collaboration between the dance duo Royksopp and pop singer Robyn.

