Messing With Texas: Alt.Latino's Favorite Music From SXSW 2014
If you've ever wondered how Felix Contreras and I sound when we're happy but exhausted — and stuffing our faces with Texas barbecue — then this is the episode you've been waiting for.
Once we'd had our fill of music at SXSW in Austin, Texas, we somehow managed to trek up a hill — it was a small hill, but we where so tired, even Felix's sumptuous salt-and-pepper mane was falling flat — to Franklin's Barbecue.
We decided to turn our tape recorders on as we gracelessly chomped, chewed and, of course, talked about what makes our mouth water the most: great music.
Did you go to SXSW? Tell us about your favorite discoveries.
2 of 7 — Rossana Taddei
Rossana Taddei
/ Courtesy of the artist.
3 of 7 — Cuatro Pesos de Propina.
Cuatro Pesos de Propina.
/ Courtesy of the artist.
4 of 7 — Ely Guerra.
Ely Guerra.
/ Courtesy of the artist.
7 of 7 — Division Miniscula
Division Miniscula
/ Courtesy of the artist.