New Mix: Death Grips, Angel Olsen, GEMS, and More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published November 19, 2013 at 1:07 PM EST
Clockwise from upper left: Angel Olsen, Ages And Ages, Death Grips, GEMS.
Clockwise from upper left: Angel Olsen, Ages And Ages, Death Grips, GEMS.

On this episode of All Songs Considered, hear Robin Hilton explain why he has a Yo Gabba Gabba! song stuck in his head every day, and how the best remedy this week has been the new Death Grips record, Government Plates.

We've also got an electrified cut from the arresting singer-songwriter Angel Olsen. Her new album doesn't come out till February, but it's an early frontrunner for one of Bob Boilen's favorites in 2014. Bob also shares new music from the appropriately named Quilt, a band that patches together light and airy, but droning songs within songs. Plus a new cut from the colorful dream-pop band GEMS. Meanwhile, Robin shares a song from the band Ages And Ages that's filled him with so much hope he thinks it could actually change your life - or at least how you're feeling at the moment. He also revisits his previous hometown of Athens, GA where he's discovered yet another great band called The New Sound Of Numbers.

We need your help putting together our Thanksgiving edition of All Songs! Our current Question of the Week asks: What song best describes your family? Go to our Soundcloud page and record your story for us. We'll share some of our favorites on next week's show.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
