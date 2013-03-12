During Lent, Fast-Food Chains Fish For Catholics
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
And today's last word in business is: Gone Fishing.
Easter is coming up: a special time of year for fast food ads pitching their fish food.
(SOUNDBITE OF FAST FOOD ADS)
RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:
What about their fish? Arby's, Burger King and regional chains like Carl's Jr. are trying to net hungry Catholic customers who've given up meat for Lent.
INSKEEP: McDonald's usual Lenten fare is Filet-O-Fish. But with floundering sales, the company is highlighting its new fishy nuggets called Fish McBites and a singing wall bass to sell them.
(SOUNDBITE OF AD)
MONTAGNE: Right. A little catchy, I guess.
(LAUGHTER)
MONTAGNE: People aren't taking the bait. They haven't made much of a sales splash for McDonald's.
INSKEEP: I can't imagine why not. If a fish sings at you from a plaque on the wall, don't you think oh, I want to eat that now?
(LAUGHTER)
MONTAGNE: I'm there. Yes, to slice it up.
(LAUGHTER)
INSKEEP: If your food is singing you may not be interested in that food. Anyway.
MONTAGNE: Well, that is the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.
INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep.
