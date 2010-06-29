The Tuesday Podcast: The Billionaire And The Tire Repairman

Listen to the Podcast Listen • 15:09

Wayne Disowney runs a tire repair shop in Kingston, Jamaica. He took scrap parts from an old Lincoln and turned them into a machine that retreads tires. It works great.

His shop is a shack. He's totally outside the formal economy. If he wanted to get a loan -- say, to expand his business -- he'd be out of luck.

Michael Lee-Chin's a billionaire. He's the chairman of a big Jamaican bank, a guy who flies in on a helicopter for an interview.

On today's Planet Money, we talk to both guys. And we explain why it's so rare for guys like Disowney to get loans from guys like Lee-Chin.

